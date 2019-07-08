Airtel unveils Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan with 28 days validity to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone

Telecom wars are on and the end-consumer is winning the battle. After the entry of Reliance Jio, the existing telcos are scurrying to keep up and are introducing newer plans every other day to stay relevant in a market that is constantly changing. Bharti Airtel, which had recently revised its long-term prepaid plan of Rs 1,699 has now come up with a Rs 148 prepaid recharge pack with 28 days of validity. The Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is offering 3GB high-speed 3G and 4G data.

Airtel's Rs 148 recharge plan is currently being offered in AP (Andhra Pradesh) and Telangana as well as Karnataka circles. There is no news whether the plan will be expanded to other circles. The Rs 148 recharge plan is part of the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" category. It also provides 100 SMS per day throughout the validity of 28 days. Moreover, the plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well as Wynk Music.

With Rs 148 recharge plan, Airtel is looking to take on Rs 149 plan of Reliance Jio. However, Jio is offering 1.5GB daily data unlike Airtel. Jio is also offering unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42GB high-speed data. Jio subscribers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Vodafone, on the other hand, has an Rs 139 prepaid plan offering 3 GB data with 28 days of validity. The Vodafone recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSs and free access to Vodafone Play app.

Meanwhile, Airtel's Rs 1,699 prepaid plan now offers 1.4GB daily data. Earlier, the Rs 1,699 plan came with only 1GB daily data. It comes with 365 days of validity period and includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming.



