Reliance Jio's new Rs 102 Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 0.5GB daily data

Indian telecom landscape has witnessed a sea change and Reliance Jio has been one of the key players that have brought about this transformation. The entry of Jio had forced incumbent players to slash their prices in order to compete with dirt-cheap prices that Reliance Jio was offering. Continuing its customer-first focus, Jio has launched a special Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan. The Rs 102 plan is expected to be of great help to many undertaking the pilgrimage this year.

The Reliance Jio Rs 102 recharge plan is available at several Jio retailers in J&K for the Amarnath Yatra that takes place every year. The plan brings unlimited voice and data benefits including unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMSs per day and unlimited high-speed data capped at 0.5GB per day. Post the exhaustion of the data limit, the speed is throttled to 64Kbps. The plan has a validity of 7 days.

However, there is a catch. With this Rs 102 Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan, the subscribers will not get Jio App Subscription as the Jio Prime Membership is not applicable with it.

The Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan is designed to address the needs of the pilgrims from other parts of the country who, because of the restrictions on the roaming facilities in J&K, are faced with connectivity challenge during their yatra. Usually, such users are forced to opt for a new prepaid connection for the time period of their pilgrimage. The Rs 102 Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan allows pilgrims to opt-in for Jio's 7-day unlimited prepaid plan with their own local J&K number and get benefit from the smooth connectivity during their pilgrimage.

Edited By: Udit Verma

