Airtel shuts down 3G network in Bengaluru, rest of Karnataka

In line with its plans to phase out 3G technology across India, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its 3G network in Karnataka.

Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement. The telecom operator added that it will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

Also read: Anti-CAA protests: Mobile internet blocked in parts of Delhi; Airtel, Vodafone confirm

Also read: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to ring in 2020 on a bad note