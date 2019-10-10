BSNL launches Rs 429 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB additional data for one month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Bonus Data offer worth Rs 429 wherein the users of the prepaid plan will get additional data for a limited time. The state-owned telecom major is now offering additional data benefit of 1.5GB over and above the 1GB data per day. The subscriber will get a total data benefit of 2.5GB per day as part of the offer.

BSNL has said that it will be offering 1.5GB additional data just this month and from November, it will change the offer and add only 1GB additional data. The new offer will provide 1.5GB of additional data per day for October. The plan will offer 1GB of additional daily data in November, according to a report by Telecom Talk.

The new Rs 429 offer is inspired from BSNL's existing Bumper Offer which has been available for a while now. The Bumper Offer, in comparison, provides 2.2GB of additional data on selected prepaid plans. Other than the additional data, the Rs 429 BSNL recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

The Bonus Data plan of BSNL isn't the only plan that offers additional data. BSNL recharge plans priced at Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 448 also offer 1.5GB additional data. BSNL's Bumper Data offer ended at the start of October. BSNL is planning to come up with new Bonus Data offer every month to minimise churn.

By Udit Verma

