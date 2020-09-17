Reliance Jio announces Rs 598 prepaid plan, offers free Disney+Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan to its list of offers. The new Jio recharge plan costs Rs 598 that offers a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar app worth Rs 399. The new plan is an addition to all the IPL specific plans launched by Jio. The prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day besides other benefits.

This pack has a validity of 56 days and comes with a data speed of 2GB per day. It also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for voice calls to other networks. Like other Jio plans, this plan also offers a complimentary subscription for all Jio apps.

Here's a lowdown of all the Jio plans offering subscription to Disney+ Hotstar:

Rs 499 prepaid plan by Jio, also known as the cricket pack, offers 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. The plan comes with a full year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399 but does not come with SMS or calling benefits. This plan has a validity of 56 days.

Besides this, Jio also offers a prepaid plan worth Rs 777 that has 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 3,000 minutes of calls to other networks. This plan also offers a yearly subscription of Disney+Hotstar apart from usual benefits. The plan offers 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 84 days.

Jio Prepaid also offers a plan worth Rs 401, which is a 3GB/day pack. As the name suggests, this plan offers 3GB data per day coupled with an additional 6GB data. Users get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription under this plan with no extra cost, besides usual benefits. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes of calls to other networks. The plan offers 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days.

The other Jio prepaid plan in this list is a yearly pack costing Rs 2,599. Under this plan, users get 2GB data per day along with an additional 10GB data. It offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 12,000 minutes of calls to other networks and 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers a free Disney+Hotstar subscription for one year worth Rs 399.

