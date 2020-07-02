Reliance Jio launches new 2GB per day recharge plans: All you need to know

Reliance Jio is now offering its customers 2GB 4G data per day recharge plans among other recharge packs which the company offers. Jio is currently offering five recharge plans for usage of high-speed internet data, unlimited calls on the network and free subscription to its mobile applications. The packs also include limited free minutes for calling non-Jio users. Jio since its launch in 2016 has caused major disruptions in the telecom industries with its cheap 4G data packs, as a result of which all its competitors had to also lower prices.

Here are details of price, validity, recharge plans for Reliance Jio's 2GB/day recharge plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 249 recharge plan:

This Rs 249 recharge plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day for a period of 28 days. It also includes unlimited calls to other Jio users and 1,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio networks. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscriptions to other JIO applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 recharge plan:

This Rs 444 recharge plan also offers 2 GB high-speed internet data per day with a validity of 56 days. Along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 2,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio networks. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscriptions to other JIO applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 recharge plan:

This Rs 599 recharge plan offers 2 GB high-speed internet data per day with a validity of 84 days. Along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 3,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio networks. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscriptions to other JIO applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 recharge plan:

This Rs 2,399 recharge plan offers 2 GB high-speed internet data per day with a validity of 365 days. Along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 12,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio networks. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscriptions to other Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 recharge plan:

This plan has the same offerings as the Rs 2,399 pack. Customers get an additional subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for an entire year.

