Argentina beat England 2-1 as Messi sets up late World Cup semifinal comeback

Argentina beat England 2-1 in a dramatic World Cup semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday, with Lautaro Martinez scoring a 92nd-minute winner after Lionel Messi helped turn the game around late in the second half.

England had been on course for their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute in front of 68,239 fans. But Argentina struck twice in the closing stages to set up a final against European champions Spain.

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Gordon puts England ahead

England took the lead 10 minutes into the second half. Harry Kane was involved in the build-up before the ball reached Morgan Rogers on the right. Rogers whipped in a low cross towards the back post, where Gordon got ahead of Nahuel Molina and scored.

The goal put England within sight of a historic final appearance, but Argentina gradually took control after falling behind.

Messi sets up the equaliser

Argentina pushed forward in search of a response. Jordan Pickford made a sharp save from Nico Gonzalez, while Alexis Mac Allister hit the post in the 76th minute.

Pickford then denied Enzo Fernandez from distance, but moments later Fernandez found the equaliser. Messi picked him out on the edge of the area, and Fernandez controlled the pass before firing past the England goalkeeper in the 85th minute.

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Lautaro Martinez breaks England hearts

With extra time approaching, Messi delivered again. In the second minute of stoppage time, he sent in a precise cross for substitute Lautaro Martinez, who headed in the winner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among Argentina’s players and fans, while England were left deflated after coming so close to the final.

Argentina keep title defence alive

The result keeps Argentina’s hopes of winning back-to-back World Cups alive. No team has retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962, while Italy are the only other side to have defended the crown.

Messi, now 39, will also become only the second player after Cafu to appear in three World Cup finals.

Spain await in the final

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Argentina will face Spain on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the final of the first 48-team World Cup.

For England, the defeat will be difficult to process. Thomas Tuchel’s side had the lead and the chance to reach their first World Cup final in 60 years, but they sat back after scoring and were punished late.

England head to third-place playoff

England will now travel to Miami to face France in Saturday’s third-place playoff, a match neither side would have wanted to play.

Their key players, Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane, struggled to leave a decisive mark on the semifinal. At full time, England’s players dropped to the turf as Argentina celebrated another memorable World Cup comeback.