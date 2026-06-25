Argentina unveils world's tallest Messi statue; the giant tribute is leaving fans stunned

Argentina's admiration for football icon Lionel Messi has reached new heights with the unveiling of a colossal 85-foot (26-metre) statue in Patagonia, making it the tallest monument dedicated to the World Cup-winning captain anywhere in the world.

The new structure has overtaken the 70-foot statue that was unveiled in Kolkata, India, in December 2025, but was later removed over safety concerns. The giant monument stands in the town of Cutral Co in Argentina's Neuquén province and was unveiled during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Making of the statue

Constructed using around 70 tonnes of steel and iron, the statue depicts Messi kneeling with the FIFA World Cup trophy between his legs while raising one arm in celebration. The tribute has quickly become a major attraction for football fans and tourists visiting the region.

The artwork was created by local sculptor Aldo Beroisa, who reportedly spent more than a year working on the ambitious project. According to Associated Press, the artist wanted the monument to symbolise Messi's enduring legacy and his role in uniting Argentinians through football.

Messi mania

The unveiling comes amid another wave of "Messi mania" across Argentina as the 38-year-old continues to lead the national team during what could be his final FIFA World Cup appearance. His performances at the tournament have further strengthened his legendary status among fans, prompting tributes ranging from murals to massive public artworks.

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Kolkata statue

The new statue has also drawn attention because it surpasses the height of the famous Messi monument in Kolkata. The 70-foot sculpture, unveiled during Messi's India visit in 2025, was taken down earlier this year after engineers reportedly found it structurally unsafe and vulnerable to strong winds. Authorities decided to relocate the structure after residents raised concerns about its stability.

With the Patagonia monument now standing as the world's tallest Messi statue, Argentina has once again demonstrated the extraordinary reverence it holds for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. For many fans, the towering structure is more than a piece of public art, it is a lasting symbol of the player who delivered the nation's long-awaited World Cup triumph and transformed football history.

