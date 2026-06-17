FIFA World Cup 2026: How rich is Lionel Messi? A look at his net worth, properties and supercars

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, scripted history on the field by scoring a hat-trick against Algeria to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage opener.

Notably, Messi has built a financial empire that stretches far beyond the football pitch. In 2026, Forbes estimated Messi's annual earnings at $140 million, split equally between on-field and off-field income, while his net worth is believed to have crossed the $1.1 billion mark, making him one of the few billionaire athletes in the world.

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Even at the age of 38, Messi remains one of football's highest-paid stars. Playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, he earns a base salary worth tens of millions of dollars annually. His overall compensation package, including revenue-sharing agreements with Apple, Adidas and MLS commercial partners, ranges between $70-80 million per year. His on-field earnings alone are estimated at around $70 million annually.

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Messi’s endorsement portfolio

A major contributor to Messi's fortune is his endorsement portfolio. The World Cup-winning captain has long-term partnerships with Adidas, Pepsi, Mastercard and several other global brands. His lifelong Adidas deal is considered one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in the sports industry. Beyond endorsements, Messi holds business interests in hospitality, real estate, entertainment production, and sports investments, creating multiple streams of income outside of football.

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Real estate portfolio

Messi's real estate portfolio is equally impressive. His primary residence in the United States is a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reportedly purchased for around $10.8 million. The property spans more than 10,000 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms, a private dock, swimming pool, gym, spa and stunning waterfront views.

He also owns luxury apartments in Miami's prestigious Porsche Design Tower and Regalia Tower, along with multiple units in the upcoming Cipriani Residences project.

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Back in Spain, Messi owns a lavish estate in Castelldefels near Barcelona, where he spent much of his career. The property features a private football field, swimming pool, gym, landscaped gardens and panoramic Mediterranean views. In Argentina, he owns a sprawling family estate in Rosario, while his investments also include luxury properties in Ibiza and hospitality assets through his growing business ventures.

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Car collection

The football legend's garage is every automobile enthusiast's dream. His collection reportedly includes a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Ferrari F430 Spider, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Range Rover Vogue, Cadillac Escalade, Audi (RS6, A7, Q7, R8, V10) and several other luxury and performance vehicles.

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Watch collection

Messi owns one of the most impressive luxury watch collections, valued at over ₹30 crore. His collection includes rare models from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co., Tudor, and Hublot. Some of his most notable timepieces are the Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar, Rolex Daytona Rainbow, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Leo Messi Edition, and Jacob & Co. Epic X Chrono Messi.