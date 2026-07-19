FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers and how to watch in India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for a glittering finale as music stars, Hollywood celebrities and football fans from around the world gather at New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of the title clash between Spain and Argentina.

Scheduled to take place 90 minutes before kick-off, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will celebrate the tournament's journey across the United States, Canada and Mexico before the world champions are crowned.

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Performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will feature a host of global stars from music, entertainment, and social media, including:

• Post Malone (headlining the show)

• Laura Pausini

• Nicole Scherzinger

• Robbie Williams

• IShowSpeed

• Tom Cruise (special appearance)

• Jennifer Hudson (performing the United States national anthem)

• Christopher Macchio (performing 'America the Beautiful')

According to FIFA, the ceremony will celebrate the unforgettable journey of the tournament's 48 teams across the three host countries and 16 Host Cities.

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“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer - FIFA World Cup 2026.

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When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 13:30 local time in New Jersey, 90 minutes before the final kicks off.

For viewers in India, the Spain vs Argentina final starts at 12:30 AM IST on July 20. This means the closing ceremony will begin at 11 PM IST on July 19.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live in India on Unite8 Sports channels, part of the ZEE network. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 11 PM IST on July 19, followed by the Spain vs Argentina final.

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Fans attending the final have been advised to arrive early, with gates at New York New Jersey Stadium opening at 11:00 local time. FIFA has also planned fan activations, rewards and additional pre-match entertainment in the hours leading up to kick-off