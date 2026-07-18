FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: When, where and how to watch Spain vs Argentina live in India

The wait for football's biggest night is almost over. After a month of drama, upsets and memorable performances across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a blockbuster final as defending champions Argentina take on 2010 winners Spain.
The title clash will be played at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking the first World Cup final to be hosted in the New York metropolitan area. The match is also expected to make history with the tournament's first-ever halftime entertainment show, extending the traditional halftime interval.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Date and Time
Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in India
Football fans in India can catch the World Cup final live on:
Broadcast availability may vary depending on the user's subscription package.
Where to Watch Internationally
Depending on your region, the final will be available on:
What Makes This Final Special?
Several firsts are set to make the 2026 final unique:
Stadium at a glance
MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, has a seating capacity of more than 82,000 spectators and was chosen by FIFA as the venue for the 2026 World Cup final.
It has hosted several matches during the tournament and is expected to witness one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year.