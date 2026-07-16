FIFA World Cup 2026: Football's greatest full-circle moment? The baby in Messi's arms is now his final opponent

One of football's most remarkable images has resurfaced ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, capturing a moment that no one could have imagined would become part of the sport's history.

A photograph taken nearly two decades ago shows a 20-year-old Lionel Messi gently bathing a six-month-old Lamine Yamal during a UNICEF charity photoshoot at Barcelona's Camp Nou. Now, 19 years later, the two are preparing to face each other on football's biggest stage as Argentina and Spain meet in the FIFA World Cup final.

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Lamine Yamal's parents earned their place in the campaign after winning a community raffle, unaware that their infant son would be photographed alongside a young Messi, who was only beginning his journey toward football greatness.

A 20-year-old Messi holding a baby Lamine Yamal during a 2007 charity photoshoot

The photoshoot was captured by photographer Joan Monfort, who later recalled that Messi was shy and initially unsure how to hold the baby. "He didn't even know how to hold him at first," Monfort said, describing the Argentine as reserved but patient throughout the session. A small plastic bathtub and a rubber duck eventually helped create one of football's most iconic photographs.

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For years, the pictures remained largely forgotten until they resurfaced in 2024 after Yamal's father shared them on social media with the caption, "The beginning of two legends." The images instantly went viral, with fans marvelling at the extraordinary coincidence that the baby in Messi's arms had grown into Barcelona's newest superstar and one of the brightest talents in world football.

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The timing has now made the story even more extraordinary. Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, will lead Argentina in what could be another defining World Cup moment. Standing across from him will be Yamal, the teenage sensation carrying Spain's hopes and often described as Barcelona's next global icon.

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The viral photograph now represents far more than a charity event, it captures the passing of an era, with one legend meeting the player many believe could shape the next chapter of the beautiful game. As the World Cup final approaches, a photograph once hidden in a charity calendar has become one of football's most unforgettable stories.