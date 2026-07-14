Bengaluru restaurants can stay open till 3:30 AM for FIFA World Cup

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru will be allowed to serve food until 3:30 am on select days to facilitate late-night screenings of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The extended timings will apply on July 14, 15, and 19, following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

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Announcing the decision, Shivakumar said that football inspires millions worldwide, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration fans eagerly look forward to.

"Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15, and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings," he wrote on X.

Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026

Public Safety Remains Priority

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Shivakumar said the decision was taken while keeping public safety in mind.

"This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities," he said.

Why These Dates Matter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, enjoys a large following in India despite the late kick-off timings.

Matches telecast in India are typically scheduled at 10:30 pm, 12:30 am, 2:30 am, 5:30 am, and 7:30 am IST, reflecting the time difference with the North American hosts.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20.

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The Karnataka government's decision is expected to allow football enthusiasts in Bengaluru to watch the late-night matches at restaurants and hotels without the usual early closure of food service.

