'Thank you, once again': Argentina thanks India for support during FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina’s ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, extended heartfelt thanks to Indian supporters after Argentina finished as runners-up at the FIFA World Cup 2026, acknowledging the nation’s passionate backing despite a painful final defeat to Spain.

Ambassador Caucino took to X to post a message of appreciation, writing, “Deeply grateful to the Indian people for the endless displays of support for the Argentine team during this latest World Cup. Thank you, India, once again!” The envoy highlighted the special bond between Argentina and its sizeable fanbase across India, where Lionel Messi and his teammates enjoy enormous popularity.

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Deeply grateful to the Indian People for the endless displays of support for the Argentine team during this latest World Cup. Thank you, India, once again! pic.twitter.com/kd9hmTBnON — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) July 20, 2026

The ambassador’s message follows months of visible interest in Argentina’s World Cup campaign in India, with fan clubs and viewing parties springing up in major cities, underlining the country’s growing football culture when the team's popularity has grown significantly since Messi led the nation to World Cup glory in 2022.

Indian fans' reactions

Indian fans responded across social media, where celebrations and consolations were both visible as supporters processed the team’s narrow loss. Fans reacted with visible emotion while watching the final, and many vowed to keep supporting the team even after its disappointing finish.

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Fans flooded the post with emotional reactions, praising Argentina’s supporters and the team’s spirit throughout the tournament. One user wrote, “Attended 2022 & 2026 WCs for Messi. I have to say that people of Argentina are the best supporters of their national teams. None can match them with the love for their team & country; they are the friendliest and most harmonious people."

A second user said, “Thank you, Messi & Team Argentina, for entertaining us throughout the tournament. Every team has a bad day, and yesterday was theirs. Spain deserved the win. The post-match drama, though, was disappointing.”

A third user wrote, “@TeamMessi was, is & will always be the G.O.A.T. Vamos Argentina.” A fourth user commented, “Messi has been robbed by FIFA; forget Spain, Argentina is the real winner for us."

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Tournament Journey and Final Heartbreak

Argentina’s road to the final was marked by strong starts, dramatic comebacks, and decisive late goals that kept their title defence alive through the knockout rounds. In the final, Spain controlled much of the match and finally broke through in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the 106th minute after Emiliano Martínez had kept Argentina in the contest with a series of important saves and claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory to lift their second World Cup trophy and first since 2010.