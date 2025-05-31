'Declare state holiday if RCB wins final': IPL franchise fan's request to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah goes viral

A passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporter from Belagavi, Karnataka, has made a unique request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shivanand Mallannavar penned a heartfelt letter urging the declaration of a public holiday, 'RCB Fans' Festival Day', should the team secure victory in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The letter has since gone viral, reflecting the fervent support for RCB.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a lighter yet equally passionate display of fandom, a woman at the RCB vs Punjab Kings match made waves on social media. Holding a placard stating "RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh main apne pati ko talaaq dungi" (If RCB doesn’t win the final, I will divorce my husband), she captured the intense emotions surrounding the team’s performance.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a place in their first IPL final in eight years with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. This victory ended a long wait for RCB fans who have watched their team reach the final thrice before without lifting the trophy.

Advertisement

RCB's bowlers excelled, dismissing Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, capitalising on the home team's aggressive batting strategy. The bowlers’ efforts left RCB with a manageable target, which they chased down confidently.

Phil Salt played an instrumental role in RCB's chase, smashing an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls. His performance, including six fours and three sixes, demonstrated his dominance and showcased the batting prowess of the RCB side.

The match concluded with Rajat Patidar securing victory for RCB by hitting a six off Musheer Khan, underlining the team's comprehensive performance. Despite an early dismissal of Virat Kohli for 12, the low target ensured a pressure-free chase.

For Punjab Kings, the night was one of highs and lows. While their batting faltered, Kyle Jamieson briefly lifted spirits with a fiery wicket-maiden. However, Punjab Kings have another opportunity to reach the final, playing in Qualifier 2 against another team.

Advertisement

RCB supporters are hopeful this season will finally see the team clinch its first IPL title. With the final match approaching in Ahmedabad on June 3, the excitement among fans is palpable, as is their anticipation for a potential state-wide celebration.