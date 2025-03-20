IPL 2025 set for grand opening ceremony: Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal- Check full list of celebrity performers here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a grand launch on March 22 as the 18th edition begins in Kolkata. Fans at Eden Gardens will be treated to an entertainment-packed curtain-raiser featuring Bollywood star Disha Patani and singer Shreya Ghoshal ahead of the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). ICC chairman Jay Shah is also expected to be in attendance.

Not just one but multiple events

This year, however, the celebrations won’t be limited to just one night. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hold opening ceremonies at all 13 IPL venues, a first in the tournament’s history. A host of Bollywood celebrities have been lined up to perform across different locations, ensuring a high-energy spectacle throughout the season.

According to Sportstar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor are among the stars expected to take the stage at various matches. “The idea is to have a varied pool of Bollywood artists performing for all the programmes, and with limited time in between the innings, two to three artists could be accommodated for these events,” a source told the publication.

The large-scale rollout of these ceremonies has brought logistical challenges, with BCCI and state associations working to ensure smooth execution without interfering with match schedules.

Aside from the traditional home venues of IPL teams, matches will also be hosted in Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Dharamshala, and Mullanpur, serving as secondary venues for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings this season.

With cricket and entertainment merging like never before, IPL 2024 promises to deliver an unforgettable experience both on and off the field.