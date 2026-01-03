Shocker for KKR: Ahead of IPL 2026, BCCI asks SRK-led franchise to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India instructed Shah Rukh Khan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the squad before the Indian Premier League 2026 starts. BCCI general secretary Saikia said that KKR has been formally instructed to part ways with Rahman.

“Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad,” Saikia told news agency ANI.

He added that the BCCI will allow for a replacement if the franchise asks for one.

#WATCH | Guwahati | BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says, "Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask… pic.twitter.com/53oxuRcmZp — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

Mustafizur was signed by KKR for a sum of ₹9.20 crore at the IPL mini auction that took place in December 2025. The franchise was criticised for the move due to the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Amid growing criticism, pressure intensified on the BCCI to remove the Bangladeshi cricketer from the cricketing tournament, especially after the recent killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The controversy around Rahman's induction into KKR gathered steam after BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi publicly objected to Bangladeshi players' participation in IPL matches to be held in Kolkata. He also issued a public warning over the involvement of Bangladeshis in IPL matches scheduled to take place in Kolkata.

Bagchi reportedly said, "if any Bangladeshi cricketer is included in the IPL team and wants to play a match in Kolkata- we won't let it do it. We won't even let Shahrukh Khan enter Kolkata. Bangladeshi cricketers like Mustafizur Rahman will earn crores of money and other Bangladeshi will supply firearms and our Hindu brothers will be killed with these weapons- it cannot be run simultaneously."

Moreover, Hindu religious preachers and some BJP leaders went to the extent of calling SRK a "traitor" for his association with franchise and its decision to sign Rahman.