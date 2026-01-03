Apple ties up with five anchor vendors as India clears Rs 41,863 crore ECMS projects: Report

Apple has taken a decisive lead in India’s push to build a deep electronics components ecosystem, signing up five major companies as anchor vendors under the government’s Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The companies, a mix of global suppliers and large Indian conglomerates, will together invest around Rs 30,537 crore to manufacture key components for Apple as well as for the broader global supply chain, Business Standard reported.

The five anchor vendors account for nearly 73 per cent of the total Rs 41,863 crore investment approved on Friday by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for 22 companies under the third tranche of ECMS. The scheme offers production-linked incentives to encourage domestic manufacturing of electronic components, an area where India has traditionally lagged despite its rapid rise as a smartphone assembly hub.

According to official estimates, mentioned in the report, these anchor investments alone are expected to generate more than 27,600 direct jobs, besides creating several times that number in indirect employment across logistics, tooling, services and allied industries. While all five firms are currently key suppliers to Apple, the scale of their planned facilities will enable them to cater to other global and domestic electronics manufacturers as well, broadening India’s supplier base.

Apple is also expected to bring in additional partners in subsequent phases. The company has been actively scouting for manufacturers of specialised machinery and sub-assemblies used in smartphone production. More tie-ups are likely to be announced when Meity clears the next set of applicants under the scheme.

Among the companies receiving approval are three major Indian players — Tata Electronics, Motherson Electronic Components and aluminium major Hindalco — alongside two global firms. These include Yuzhan Technology, part of the Foxconn group and the single largest investor so far, and ATL Battery Technology India Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan’s TDK group.

A key focus area for Apple is iPhone enclosures, where it is working to build end-to-end capacity in India. The objective is not only to meet domestic demand and support exports but also to position India as a global hub for enclosures, including supplies to China. Currently, only a limited portion of Apple’s enclosure requirements for iPhones made in India are sourced locally, mainly from Tata Electronics.

Beyond the Tata group, Foxconn and Motherson together are investing about Rs 27,166 crore to set up multiple manufacturing plants across the country. To deepen value addition, Apple has also onboarded Hindalco to establish an aluminium extrusion facility — a critical raw material for enclosures — with an investment of around Rs 449 crore. Separately, ATL Battery is investing about Rs 2,922 crore to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in Noida.

The government on Friday cleared 22 additional applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving proposed investments of Rs 41,863 crore. With this round, total approvals under the scheme have risen to 46 companies, taking cumulative committed investment to ₹54,567 crore.

Firms receiving approvals include TDK India, BPL, Wipro Hydraulics, Tata Electronics, Motherson Electronic Components, Foxconn arm Yuzhan Technology, Samsung Display, Dixon and Hindalco. The projects span manufacturing of capacitors, lithium-ion cells, enclosures, displays and camera modules.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged companies to build in-house design teams, follow Six Sigma quality standards, increase domestic sourcing and collaborate on shared design infrastructure, while noting that key semiconductor assembly units will begin production before year-end.

The government expects these investments to attract more global-scale component makers and significantly raise local value addition in smartphones, currently estimated at 15–20 per cent, with a longer-term target of around 35 per cent.