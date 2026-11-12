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Two new IPL teams from 2028? Pune, Vadodara seen as frontrunners; new franchises could cost over ₹8,000 crore each

Two new IPL teams from 2028? Pune, Vadodara seen as frontrunners; new franchises could cost over ₹8,000 crore each

IPL could be heading for another major shake-up, with two cities emerging as potential homes for new franchises in the competition.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Two new IPL teams from 2028? Pune, Vadodara seen as frontrunners; new franchises could cost over ₹8,000 crore eachIPL trophy in this frame.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could expand from 10 to 12 teams from the 2028 season, with Pune and Vadodara emerging as the leading contenders for the two proposed new franchises, according to an Aajtak report. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement, and discussions remain at a preliminary stage.

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The BCCI is exploring the addition of two franchises ahead of the 2028–2032 media-rights cycle. If approved, the move would be the league’s biggest expansion since 2022, when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joined the competition.

Pune and Vadodara are currently seen as frontrunners to host the new teams. However, a source familiar with the discussions told the publication that no final decision has been taken on the locations, leaving room for other cities to enter the race.

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Bids may top ₹8,000 crore

The financial stakes could be enormous. Industry estimates cited in the report suggest each new franchise may be valued at more than $1 billion—approximately ₹8,300 crore to ₹8,900 crore, depending on the exchange rate used.

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That would mean bids comfortably exceeding the ₹8,000-crore mark, provided investor interest matches expectations. It points to strong interest from Indian business houses and overseas investment firms, reflecting the IPL’s continued commercial growth.

Recent franchise valuations underline that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was reportedly valued at about $1.78 billion (about ₹16,715.57 crore), while Rajasthan Royals was valued at nearly $1.65 billion (about ₹15,465.70 crore), giving prospective buyers a clear benchmark for a new IPL team.

DON'T MISS: IPL franchises face a new salary challenge as star players demand ₹40 crore retention deals

What it means for IPL

A 12-team IPL would reshape the tournament’s calendar, auction dynamics and playoff structure. It would also give two additional markets a permanent place in cricket’s most lucrative domestic league, expanding sponsorship, broadcasting and fan-engagement opportunities.

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Pune has previous IPL experience, having hosted franchises in earlier seasons, while Vadodara would represent a new major market in Gujarat alongside defending champions Gujarat Titans’ base in Ahmedabad.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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