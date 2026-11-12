Two new IPL teams from 2028? Pune, Vadodara seen as frontrunners; new franchises could cost over ₹8,000 crore each

Pune and Vadodara are currently seen as frontrunners to host the new teams. However, a source familiar with the discussions told the publication that no final decision has been taken on the locations, leaving room for other cities to enter the race.

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Bids may top ₹8,000 crore

The financial stakes could be enormous. Industry estimates cited in the report suggest each new franchise may be valued at more than $1 billion—approximately ₹8,300 crore to ₹8,900 crore, depending on the exchange rate used.

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That would mean bids comfortably exceeding the ₹8,000-crore mark, provided investor interest matches expectations. It points to strong interest from Indian business houses and overseas investment firms, reflecting the IPL’s continued commercial growth.

Recent franchise valuations underline that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was reportedly valued at about $1.78 billion (about ₹16,715.57 crore), while Rajasthan Royals was valued at nearly $1.65 billion (about ₹15,465.70 crore), giving prospective buyers a clear benchmark for a new IPL team.

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What it means for IPL

A 12-team IPL would reshape the tournament’s calendar, auction dynamics and playoff structure. It would also give two additional markets a permanent place in cricket’s most lucrative domestic league, expanding sponsorship, broadcasting and fan-engagement opportunities.

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Pune has previous IPL experience, having hosted franchises in earlier seasons, while Vadodara would represent a new major market in Gujarat alongside defending champions Gujarat Titans’ base in Ahmedabad.