IPL franchises face a new salary challenge as star players demand ₹40 crore retention deals

The development comes as franchises work on their retention strategies ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction while also planning for the next major auction cycle. The report suggests that more players could demand higher contracts if they believe they can secure better deals by entering the auction pool.

READ THIS: From ₹27 crore to ₹15 crore: How Pant's IPL trade changed the money

In at least one case, the reported demand for ₹40 crore is also understood to be linked to a captaincy role, adding another layer to negotiations between players and franchises.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer set auction benchmarks

The reported demands come after the IPL 2025 mega auction established new benchmarks for player salaries. Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹27 crore, while Shreyas Iyer secured a contract worth ₹26.75 crore.

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Both players entered the auction after opting against retention by their previous franchises, demonstrating how the open market can offer players an opportunity to negotiate lucrative deals.

Pant's ₹27 crore contract was secured when franchises had a total auction purse of ₹120 crore. A potential ₹40 crore retention fee would represent a significant increase over that figure and could force teams to reconsider how they allocate their budgets.

IPL auction purse may rise to ₹150 crore

According to Cricbuzz, the total purse for the next mega auction is expected to increase to around ₹150 crore, although the figure has not been formally confirmed.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know

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The purse has expanded considerably since the IPL began in 2008, when each franchise had ₹20 crore at its disposal. It increased to ₹60 crore in 2014, ₹80 crore in 2018, ₹90 crore in 2022 and ₹120 crore in 2025. The purse has since risen to ₹130 crore for the 2027 season.

A ₹40 crore retention fee would account for around 26.7% of a ₹150 crore auction purse, leaving franchises with less money to build the rest of their squads. Teams would need to balance the cost of retaining marquee players against the need to strengthen their batting, bowling and all-rounder options.