Neeraj Chopra Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final: When and where to watch live streaming

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the final of the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 following a stunning performance in the qualification round. On August 6, Tuesday, India's golden boy secured his place in the final with an impressive throw of 89.34 meters, easily surpassing the direct qualification standard of 84 meters in his very first attempt at the Stade de France.

This throw not only highlighted his skillset but also marked the second-best throw of the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist's career.

As India’s last major hope for gold at these Olympics, Chopra stands on the brink of making history. A victory would make him the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic golds in an individual event and only the fifth man in Olympic history to defend a javelin title successfully.

The anticipation surrounding the final is palpable, especially after observing the performances of his primary competitors during qualification.

Notably, Chopra excelled in groups A and B, which featured 32 javelin throwers, ultimately leading to a spot in the final as he ranked first among the 12 advancing athletes.

When and where to watch?

The javelin throw final is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, at Stade de France in Paris. The event will commence at 11:55 PM IST.

Fans eager to support Chopra can tune in to the broadcast on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Additionally, the event will be streaming live on the JioCinema app and website.

With the stakes high and the spotlight shining bright, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he aims to add another gold medal to his illustrious career, promising an electrifying contest for the podium finish.

