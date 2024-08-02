Not a fair match? Italian boxer quits game in tears against a 'biological male' at Paris Olympics

In a dramatic turn of events at the North Paris Arena, Italian boxer Angela Carini was left in tears after she abandoned her match against Algerian fighter Imane Khelif just 46 seconds into the game, igniting significant controversy surrounding gender eligibility in women's sports.

Khelif, who faced disqualification from the women’s world championships last year due to failing gender eligibility tests, was allowed to compete in the Olympics, raising questions about fairness in the event.

Related Articles

The fight took a swift and brutal turn when Khelif landed a powerful punch that dislodged Carini’s chinstrap, followed by another strike that bloodied Carini's shorts. After shooting a flurry of punches, Carini retreated to her corner, raised her hand, and fell to her knees in tears, refusing to shake Khelif’s hand as she was declared the loser.

“I am heartbroken,” Carini, 25, from Naples, said after the fight. “I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told many times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

Carini explained that she decided to withdraw after experiencing a pain in her nose that she feared might be a fracture. “After the second punch, I felt a strong pain in my nose. I couldn’t finish the fight after that. It was better to put an end to it,” she stated.

The incident drew attention from various figures, including Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, who expressed concern over the situation on social media, highlighting the physical and psychological risks faced by female athletes.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also weighed in, asserting that athletes with male genetic characteristics should not compete in women’s events, declaring the match “not an even contest.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) faced criticism for allowing Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who are scheduled to fight later, to compete in the women’s category, raising ongoing debates about gender inclusion in sports.

However, following the contentious bout between Angela Carini of Italy and Imane Khelif of Algeria, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed their eligibility and entrance requirements for the boxing competition of the current Paris Olympics 2024.