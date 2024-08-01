'Way behind in nurturing talent': Sunil Chhetri on why India doesn't win big in Olympics

As India struggles to win big in the ongoing Paris Olympics, former India football team captain Sunil Chhetri's comment on why India does not put up a good show has gone viral. Chhetri, in a podcast aired last month, said that India does not win medals at the Olympics despite a population of 1.5 billion is not factually correct because "we are not able to identify and nurture the talent of 1.5 billion people".

"China, US, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada -- the ones who do well in the Olympics -- are miles better than us," the ace footballer said, but added that India has talent but there isn't much focus on nurturing them to take them to the next level.

"When people say, 'talent ki kami nahi hai hamari country mei' (there is no dearth of talent in our country), it is 100 percent right. A five-year-old kid in Andaman, who was good in football or javelin throw or cricket, he didn't even know. Threw it once or twice and then disappeared, working in a call centre," he asserted.

"In identifying the talent and nurturing the talent at the right time and with the right procedure, we are way behind. And I don't care if people want to kill me for this; this is the reality," the former footballer said.

Several social media users seemed to agree with him, with one saying that Chettri should be promoted within the sports ministry. "Sunil Chettri’s thoughts and ideas are crystal clear and he seems to understand existing problems within Indian sports culture. He should be promoted within sports ministry...as an advisor or consultant," a user said.

In the ongoing Olympics, China tops the medal tally, with 10 gold medals, followed by France 8, Japan 8, and Australia. India, on the other hand, has yet to win any gold and is currently at 41 position, with 3 bronze medals.

Earlier today, Shooter Swapnil Kusale secured India's third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing third in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux.

With this win, Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. This is also the first time the Indian shooting contingent has won three medals in a single edition of any Olympics.

On Tuesday, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the second Bronze medal in 10 metre Air Pistol Mixed Team match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 4 of the event.