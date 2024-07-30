Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Amit Panghal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy among athletes to perform on Day 4 in Paris

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics with one group match left. Mark Lamphus and Marvin Seidel were scheduled to meet the German team, but the tournament was postponed due to Lamsfus's withdrawal due to injury. This achievement marks the first time that Indian men’s badminton team with two players reached the quarterfinals.

Manu Bhaker is eyeing a record-breaking shooting performance in Olympics this year. Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh, will compete in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at Chateauraks shooting range on Tuesday. The Indian duo will face Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho. Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag are set to continue their competition in the group stage, where they will take on Indonesia’s Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men’s doubles event.

The Indian men's hockey team will face a crucial match against Ireland on Tuesday. In a group that also includes Australia and Belgium, who have each won two games, Argentina was drawn at the worst moment. A win is vital for India as the race for the quarter-finals tightens.

In the men's single sculls, Balraj Panwar will compete in the quarterfinals, having kept India's ambitions in rowing alive. As the alone rower, he will have to bear the weight of the medal and will aim for another outstanding performance.

Here is India's schedule for Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 PM

Shooting: Men’s trap qualification – Prithviraj Tondaiman

Shooting: Women’s trap qualification – Rajeshwari Kumari & Shreyasi Singh

01:00 PM - Medal Round

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed team – Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh

01:40 PM

Rowing: Men’s singles sculls quarterfinal – Balraj Panwar

4:45 PM

Hockey: India vs Ireland Men’s Pool B

5:14 PM

Archery: Women’s Recurve Individual Round of 32 – Ankita Bhakat

5:27 PM

Archery: Women’s Recurve Individual Round of 32 – Bhajan Kaur

5:30 PM

Badminton: Men’s doubles group stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Fajar Alfian

5:53 PM

Archery: Women’s Recurve Individual Round of 32 (if qualified) - Ankita Bhakat/Bhajan Kaur

6:20 PM

Badminton: Women’s doubles group stage – Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu

7:00 PM

Shooting: Men’s trap final (if qualified) - Prithviraj Tondaiman

7:16 PM

Boxing: Men’s 51kg Round of 16 – Amit Panghal

9:24 PM

Boxing: Women’s 57kg Round of 32 – Jaismine Lamboria

10:46 PM

Archery: Men’s Recurve Individual Round of 32 – Dhiraj Bommadevara

11:25 PM

Archery: Men’s Recurve Individual Round of 16 (If qualified) – Dhiraj Bommadevara

1:22 AM (July 31)

Boxing: Women’s 54kg Round of 16 – Preeti Pawar