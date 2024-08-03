Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen reaches men's badminton semi-final in historic 1st for India

Friday belonged to India at the Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya Sen, the country's last-standing medal hope in badminton, delivered a thrilling performance by defeating Chou Tien Chen with scores of 19-21, 21-15, 21-12, advancing to the semi-finals.

This victory not only secured Sen's place in the semi-finals but also made him the first Indian male shuttler to reach this stage in Olympic history.

Overcoming a first-game deficit, Sen showcased exceptional skill and determination, much to the delight of Indian sports fans.

Adding to the excitement, the Indian men’s hockey team achieved a landmark victory by defeating Australia 3-2 in a pool stage match. This win marks the first time India has triumphed over Australia in Olympic hockey since 1972.

The match was a nail-biter, with India taking an early lead by scoring two goals in the first quarter. Despite a strong comeback attempt by Australia, India held firm to secure the win, showcasing their dominance and strategic prowess on the field.

Also two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker continued to impress by qualifying for the final in her third event, the 25m pistol. Following a challenging Thursday where India saw mixed results, Bhaker's performance provided a much-needed boost to the Indian contingent. Her resilience and skill have been a beacon of hope for the team and the nation.

In archery, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara made it to the semi-finals of the mixed team event, defeating pairs from Indonesia and Spain. However, they faced tough competition in the subsequent rounds, losing to Korea in the semi-finals and the USA in the bronze medal match.

Lakshya Sen’s next challenge will be against the winner of the match between top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men’s semi-finals. The 22-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, demonstrated remarkable pace and precision, maintaining his composure during crucial moments to secure his win against world number 11 Chou Tien Chen, a 2022 World Championships bronze medallist.

Sen was India's star shuttler after the exits of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles, and PV Sindhu in women’s singles.