Manu Bhaker's coach Samaresh Jung gets 'house demolition' notice after returning from Paris Olympics

On Friday, Olympic medal winners Manu Baker and Sarabjot Singh's coach, Samaresh Jung, received a house demolition notice upon returning from the Paris Olympics.

Jung, an Olympian and Arjuna awardee, is a resident of the Khyber Pass locality of the Civil Lines area and received the notice along with the other residents of the locality.

Related Articles

The Land and Development Office (LNDO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing, issued a notice to the residents stating that the area and land on which the locality has been developed is owned by the Ministry of Defence. LNDO deemed that the structure there was illegally constructed.

Speaking to media, Jung said, "It is in their plan, and I don't even know about it. They have declared the entire colony illegal." He also said that the residents of the area were notified about the demolition just last night, and they now have only two days to vacate the entire colony.

"My family has been living here for the last 75 years, since the 1950s. We went to court but our petition was rejected," he told news agency IANS.

Elaborating further on the difficulties of vacating the house in just two days, Jung said that it is impossible to do everything in such a short period.

He said, "You want to conduct a demolition drive, but it should be conducted in a proper way and people should be given time. How can a person vacate his/ her house in just one day?"

Jung represented India in the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006 and won five gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

The demolition in the Kyber Pass locality began last month, and several legal proceedings along with the drive have been ongoing. The residents were served a notice on July 1, which asked them to empty the locality by July 4. However, the residents challenged the notice, which delayed the demolition drive by a few days.

In the final hearing on July 9, the court concluded that the resident petitioners had failed to provide any proof that the land belonged to them and held the demolition stance.