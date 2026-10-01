Indian pilot Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed by his co-pilot during the mid-air cockpit attack, is being airlifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment pic.twitter.com/3gLaqKfVwe — ANI (@ANI) — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

The pilot was injured during an altercation in the cockpit while Flydubai flight FZ1073 was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Following the incident, the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely after the cockpit emergency. More than 170 people were aboard the flight. The incident is being investigated by authorities in the region, with officials yet to establish a motive for the attack

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier been in contact with Saudi authorities and the pilot's family regarding his medical condition. Officials said Machchhar was receiving treatment and was in stable condition before the transfer.

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His airlift to Abu Dhabi marks the next stage of his medical treatment, with specialised facilities being made available for his recovery. The transfer was carried out after he received initial treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar is now receiving advanced medical care in Abu Dhabi as authorities continue their investigation into the cockpit incident.