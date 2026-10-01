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Indian pilot Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier been in contact with Saudi authorities and the pilot's family regarding his medical condition

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 7:48 PM IST
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical careSmit's airlift to Abu Dhabi marks the next stage of his medical treatment

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in a mid-air stabbing incident aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, has been airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical treatment, according to ANI.

Machchhar was initially taken to a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the aircraft made an emergency landing there following the incident. He was subsequently shifted to Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to provide him with specialised medical care.

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Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed by his co-pilot during the mid-air cockpit attack, is being airlifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment pic.twitter.com/3gLaqKfVwe

— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

The pilot was injured during an altercation in the cockpit while Flydubai flight FZ1073 was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Following the incident, the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely after the cockpit emergency. More than 170 people were aboard the flight. The incident is being investigated by authorities in the region, with officials yet to establish a motive for the attack

READ THIS: 'Aviation was not a childhood dream': The journey of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier been in contact with Saudi authorities and the pilot's family regarding his medical condition. Officials said Machchhar was receiving treatment and was in stable condition before the transfer.

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His airlift to Abu Dhabi marks the next stage of his medical treatment, with specialised facilities being made available for his recovery. The transfer was carried out after he received initial treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar is now receiving advanced medical care in Abu Dhabi as authorities continue their investigation into the cockpit incident.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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