Indian skipper Shubman Gill creates history with fastest ODI double ton in just 117 balls

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Gill's explosive innings

Gill accelerated dramatically after bringing up his century in just 62 balls, which was also reported as the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian captain. He continued attacking the West Indies bowling attack and reached 200 with an innings featuring 24 fours and seven sixes.

The double century also marked Gill's second consecutive ODI century in India, underlining his remarkable run of form in the format. He had scored 110 in the first ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ishan Kishan's 126-ball record broken

Kishan had created the record on December 10, 2022, when he smashed 200 runs off 126 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram. His innings included 24 fours and 10 sixes. Gill has now gone nine balls quicker, rewriting a record that Kishan had held for nearly four years.

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Gill's landmark also made him only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score multiple double centuries in men's ODI cricket. His first ODI double hundred came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023.

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India chasing record 406-run target

The record-breaking knock came during India's mammoth chase of 406 runs. West Indies posted 405/7 after centuries from John Campbell (101), captain Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114), their highest ODI total against India.

India entered the second ODI with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener by eight wickets. In that match, Gill scored 110 while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 139.