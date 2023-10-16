scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, toss timings, venue, probable 11, squads, pitch report, weather prediction

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, toss timings, venue, probable 11, squads, pitch report, weather prediction

Australia vs Sri Lanka match 2023: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a challenge for both the strong runners as they lost their first two matches of the tournament. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka match: There is a very slight possibility of rain as there will be 38 per cent cloud cover to provide some relief in Lucknow Australia vs Sri Lanka match: There is a very slight possibility of rain as there will be 38 per cent cloud cover to provide some relief in Lucknow
SUMMARY
  • Australia and Sri Lanka will face off against each other today
  • The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
  • The Australian team has been led by Pat Cummins whereas Kusal Mendis is the captain of the Sri Lankan team

Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup: Australia and Sri Lanka are ready to battle it out at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a challenge for both the strong runners as they lost their first two matches of the tournament. 

On October 12, South Africa won against Australia by a massive margin of 134 runs. The Aussies also struggled in their clash against India as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership led India to victory.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost out to Pakistan as the team won the match by 6 wickets. Sri Lankans also faced a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa, which defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Delhi. South Africa set a target of 429 runs, said to be the highest team total in ODI World Cup history. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka where, when to watch

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match live on Star Sports Network channels as well as the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka toss, match timings

The toss for the much awaited clash is all set to begin at 01:30 pm. The match, on the other hand, is scheduled to begin at 02:00 pm. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka venue 

The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Established in 2017, the stadium has a seating capacity for around 50,000 cricket fans.

The stadium also hosted the Australia vs South Africa match on October 12 and will also organise the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on October 21, India vs England match on October 29, and Netherlands vs Afghanistan match on November 3. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka pitch report 

The Ekana Stadium pitch is known for its slow pace, making it advantageous for the spinners as the pitch provides good bounce. The pitch will likely make it challenging for batsmen to play in line and score runs. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Lucknow weather today 

Lucknow is expected to witness warm weather conditions on Monday and the maximum temperature is expected to hit 33 degrees Celsius. There is a very slight possibility of rain as there will be 38 per cent cloud cover to provide some relief. Humidity levels are expected to hover at around 44 per cent and temperature will likely drop to around 20 degrees Celsius in the evening, according to accuweather.com. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka probable playing 11 

Australia:

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Glenn Maxwell

David Warner

Steve Smith

Mitchell Marsh

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper)/Alex Carey 

Josh Hazlewood

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: 

Kusal Mendis (Captain) 

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Perera

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dunith Wellalage

Chamika Karunaratne

Maheesh Theekshana

Kasun Rajitha

Dilshan Madushanka

Australia vs Sri Lanka squads: 

Australia squad: 

Pat Cummins (Captain) 

Glenn Maxwell

Steve Smith

David Warner

Sean Abbott 

Alex Carey

Cameron Green 

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head 

Josh Inglis 

Marnus Labuschagne 

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc 

Adam Zampa 

Sri Lanka squad: 

Kusal Mendis (Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Perera

Dunith Wellalage

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dushan Hemantha

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kasun Rajitha

Dilshan Madushanka

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Published on: Oct 16, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
