BCCI extends contracts of Rahul Dravid as Head Coach, support staff for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid, and the support staff for Team India. This has come after speculations that Dravid would announce his departure from his role as the Team India head coach that was coming to an end following India’s loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 team.

After his contract expired, the board engaged in discussions with Dravid to further his tenure, BCCI said. The board appreciated Dravid’s role in moulding the team and commended his “exceptional professionalism”.

BCCI also lauded VVS Laxman for his role as the head of National Cricket Academy and the stand-in coach. “Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Mr. Dravid and Mr. Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward,” said the BCCI in a statement.

Dravid said that the last two years have been thoroughly memorable. He said that the team and he have witnessed highs and lows, and the camaraderie within the group has been phenomenal. “I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result,” said Dravid, further thanking BCCI and the office bearers for backing him. He said that the role demands “considerable time away from home” and lauded his family’s support and sacrifices.

BCCI President Roger Binny said that Dravid was always under “immense scrutiny” but thrived in such a challenging atmosphere. “The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way,” said Roger Binny.

Jay Shah, BCCI Honorary Secretary said that he had mentioned that there is no better person than Dravid to take on the role of the Head Coach. Dravid has proven himself again with his “unparalleled commitment to excellence”. Jay Shah said that Team India’s top ranks across all formats reflects Dravid’s roadmap he had charted for the team.

“Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level,” said Jay Shah.

