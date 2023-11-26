IPL 2024 Retention Update: Full list of released players, and squads ahead of the auction

The IPL 2024 retention deadline day witnessed the release of numerous players, with a total of 85 individuals released from their respective franchises. The most significant news of the day emerged from the Gujarat Titans camp, where the Ahmedabad-based franchise retained star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, dispelling rumours of a potential trade to his former team, Mumbai Indians.

Moreover, any potential team switches may still occur, as the player trade window remains open until a week before the IPL 2024 auction. The auction, scheduled for December 19 in the UAE, will reveal the final team rosters for what is set to be another high-octane edition of the world's most-watched cricket league.

Rishabh Pant has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The confirmation of Pant's retention comes after Sourav Ganguly, the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals, had earlier in the month stated that the star wicketkeeper-batsman would be ready to play next season.

Pant had met with a serious car accident in December 2022, which left him with multiple injuries. He underwent extensive treatment and rehabilitation, and has made a full recovery.

Several notable players, including England pacer Jofra Archer, were released by the Mumbai Indians due to ongoing injury concerns. Additionally, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes and former England captain Joe Root opted out of the IPL 2024 season to manage their workloads.

The release of England batter Harry Brook by SunRisers Hyderabad came as a surprise given his potential and the substantial price of Rs 13.25 crore paid for him in the previous auction. Brook's struggles in the 2023 IPL season, coupled with the team's desire to revamp its batting lineup, likely contributed to his release.

In contrast, Sam Curran was retained by Punjab Kings. Despite conflicting reports, the Mumbai Indians retained Cameron Green.

Purse Left For Teams For IPL 2024 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 40. 75 crore

SunRisers Hyderabad - Rs 34 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 32.7 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 31.4 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs 29.1 crore

Delhi Capitals - 28.95 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs 15.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 14.5 crore

Full List of Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Chennai Super Kings - 8

Released players: Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu (Retired), Akash Singh, Kyle Jamieson and Sisanda Magala.

Retained Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11

Released Players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav.

Mumbai Indians - 11

Released Players: Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier, Mohammed Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal

Lucknow Super Giants - 8

Released Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair

Released Players: Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel

SunRisers Hyderabad - 6

Released Players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosain, Adil Rashid

Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

Delhi Capitals - 11

Released Players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.

Retained Players

INDIAN: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Overseas: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Punjab Kings - 5

Released Players: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Angad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals - 9

Released Players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

