BCCI likely to launch IPL-like T10 league in 2024: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly contemplating the introduction of a T10 format cricket league, with a potential launch window between September and October next year, said a report on Friday.

The blueprint for this proposed league is said to be in the works under the guidance of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. This development aligns with the growing popularity and valuation of cricket leagues, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), which recently achieved decacorn status with a valuation of approximately $10.7 billion, according to a report by Brand Finance earlier this week.

According to Moneycontrol, the launch of the T10 format cricket league is currently in its preliminary stages. Despite being in the early planning phase, the initiative has garnered positive feedback from stakeholders and potential sponsors.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is actively involved in shaping the details of this proposal. The choice of a T10 format is considered strategic, with insiders suggesting Moneycontrol that it could play a pivotal role in further elevating the sport's popularity in the country.

According to the report, the board is aiming to resolve a number of issues related to the prospective installation of a new league, including the format itself and a number of other aspects that affect the IPL.

A) Should they go ahead with the idea of a T10 league or stick to T20 (the current proposal, though, is for T10)?

B) Should the league have an age cap for the players so that the new property doesn’t eat into the popularity of the IPL?

C) Should the franchises for this new league be sold through a separate tender process or can the existing IPL franchises be given the right of first refusal (there’s a mention of it in the existing contracts)?

D) Should the proposed tournament be played in India or have a new venue every year?

According to the report, the BCCI is currently in a situation where existing franchises have the authority to reject any new model proposed by the board, a setup similar to the IPL.

Insiders familiar with the developments emphasised crucial considerations for BCCI, such as implementing an age bracket to avoid overshadowing the IPL's popularity and ensuring the active participation of top white-ball cricketers.

The report suggests that cricket boards, struggling with limited earnings from bilateral series, see potential financial benefits in the proposed league, along with a revenue-sharing model that could aid their financial stability. However, there are concerns about the potential impact on the traditional 50-over format.

While India might not be in immediate need of finance, recent reports suggest that Saudi Arabia is considering a substantial investment in the IPL. Sources indicate that the kingdom is exploring the possibility of injecting up to $5 billion into the league and playing a pivotal role in its expansion to other nations, akin to the English Premier League or the European Champions League.

As of now, the BCCI has not officially commented on the potential new T10 league.

Also Read: Farewell No. 7! BCCI retires MS Dhoni’s iconic jersey; young players advised not to pick number