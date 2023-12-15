Farewell No. 7! BCCI retires MS Dhoni’s iconic jersey; young players advised not to pick number

MS Dhoni’s iconic No 7 jersey has been retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a tribute to the former skipper’s contribution to the sport. The only other cricketer to have been bestowed a similar honour is Sachin Tendulkar, whose No 10 jersey is also out of commission. Dhoni had retired from international cricket three years ago.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI informed the players of the national team, especially the debutants that they don’t have the option of picking No 10 or No 7 jerseys. A senior BCCI official said that the young players and the current Indian team players have been asked not to pick the No 7 jersey. No new player can now pick No 7 or No 10, he said.

A BCCI official said that there are just about 30 or so numbers available for young players to choose from. ICC allows players to pick any number from 1 to 100, but in India at least 60 numbers are designated to the regular Indian team players and those in contention. As per the report, even if a player is out of the team for about a year, the number is not given away.

The report stated that 21-year-old Yashavi Jaiswal had to give up his choice of 19 for 64 as it was designated to cricket-turned-commentator Dinesh Kartik, who is not a regular player but an active one. Shubman Gill too could not get No 7 as it was already taken and settled for 77, which he wears even now as part of the senior team.

Virat Kohli’s No 18 jersey and Rohit Sharma’s No 45 jersey are two of the most popular shirt numbers among cricket fans, who are often seen donning these numbers in any Team India match. Once these players hang up their boots, it won’t be a surprise if their jerseys are folded away too.

