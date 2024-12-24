Champions Trophy schedule: India-Pakistan faceoff on February 23 in Dubai; complete schedule here

The ICC Champions Trophy schedule has been released, with the tournament kicking off on February 19 in Karachi and concluding with the final match on March 9. One of the highly anticipated matches will be between India and Pakistan on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The eight-team tournament will consist of 15 matches, taking place in both Pakistan and Dubai.

Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg of the tournament will commence the next day, featuring a match between India and Bangladesh.

The action in Group B will commence on February 21, as Afghanistan faces off against South Africa in Karachi. The weekend will start with an exciting match between England and Australia in Lahore on Saturday (22 February), followed by the highly-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India later that day.

The eight teams competing for the iconic white winners’ jackets in the Champions Trophy are the top eight finishers on the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

In Group A of the tournament, Pakistan, the current Champions Trophy holders and hosts, are joined by India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, the winners of the Cricket World Cup 2023, along with Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

All matches are scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

* Semi-final 1 will feature India, if they make it to that stage of the tournament.

** Semi-final 2 will feature Pakistan, if they qualify.

*** In the event that India progresses to the final, the match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.