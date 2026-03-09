'Coach sahab’s Smile': Dhoni's message to Gambhir goes viral after T20 World Cup win

India’s thumping T20 World Cup 2026 victory sparked celebrations across the cricketing world, but one moment off the field grabbed just as much attention. MS Dhoni returned to social media with a heartfelt message for Gautam Gambhir.

Moments after India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the former India captain ended his long Instagram silence with a tribute that quickly went viral.

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Dhoni, who had watched the final from the VVIP box alongside Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, praised head coach Gambhir in his trademark understated style.

"Coach Sahab's smile looks great on you. Intensity with a smile is a killer combo, very well done," he wrote.

In the same post, Dhoni congratulated the entire Indian contingent and fans across the globe, reflecting on the significance of the historic win.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad. Big congratulations to the team and support staff, and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play."

The remark about “Coach Sahab” was a clear nod to Gambhir, whose intense personality has been widely discussed since he took over as India’s head coach.

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Dhoni’s light-hearted reference to Gambhir’s rare smile after the win became one of the most shared reactions online, symbolically linking the 2007 T20 World Cup hero with the 2026 title-winning setup.

Although Dhoni and Gambhir have often been portrayed as distant in public discourse, moments like these have repeatedly pushed back against that narrative.

Dhoni’s special mention for Bumrah

Dhoni also had a typically witty response to Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning performance in the final.

"(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER) (sic)."

Translated, it means: “It is better if I don’t write anything about Bumrah.”

The line summed up Bumrah’s dominance perfectly his spell of 4/15 dismantled New Zealand’s top order and effectively sealed the contest. Dhoni’s comment hinted that the fast bowler’s brilliance spoke for itself.

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India dominates the final

Earlier in the evening, India put on a commanding performance to win their third men’s T20 World Cup title.

After opting to bat, India’s aggressive intent was clear from the start. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89 while Abhishek Sharma smashed 52, helping India post a massive 255 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand’s chase never truly took off. Bumrah struck early, removing Rachin Ravindra with the first ball of his spell, setting the tone for India’s bowling attack.

Despite a fighting half-century from Tim Seifert, the Black Caps were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. Bumrah continued to damage the middle order, while Axar Patel chipped in with three wickets.

With the victory, India became the first team to claim three men’s T20 World Cup titles, moving ahead of England and the West Indies. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also joined an elite group, Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur, as Indian captains who have lifted a World Cup trophy.