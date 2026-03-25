US sends 15-point plan to Iran: Nuclear rollback, Hormuz access on table; what else is at stake

A detailed US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran has set out far-reaching conditions, including dismantling Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure, curbing its missile programme and limiting regional influence, according to multiple media reports.

The plan follows President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington and Tehran had reached agreement on 15 “major points,” even as formal talks remain unconfirmed.

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The framework, reported by Israel’s Channel 12 and further detailed by The Times of Israel, ties nuclear rollback and regional security commitments to sanctions relief and economic incentives.

What the US is demanding from Iran

According to The Times of Israel, the proposal includes the following key conditions:

Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled. Advertisement The IAEA, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran. Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.” Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor. Iran’s missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defense.

Trump underlined the central plank of the proposal, saying: “It all starts with, they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

What Iran is offered in return

The proposal also outlines incentives for Tehran if it complies, according to The Times of Israel:

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Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community. The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant. The so-called “snapback” mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.

Hormuz link and early signals from Tehran

The plan places significant emphasis on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a key route that carries about one-fifth of global oil supply.

In recent days, Iran has indicated it would allow “non-hostile vessels” to pass through the strait, signalling a possible alignment with one of the proposal’s central demands.

Trump signals progress, Iran yet to confirm talks

Trump said the US was “in negotiations right now” with Iran and suggested that recent developments pointed to progress, even though Tehran has not confirmed formal engagement.