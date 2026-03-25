Iran eases Strait of Hormuz access: 'Non-hostile vessels' can pass Hormuz, US, Israel-linked ships blocked

Iran has indicated that it will permit limited maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, but only under strict conditions, according to a communication sent to the United Nations. The message outlines that vessels deemed “non-hostile” may be allowed to transit the strategic waterway, provided they coordinate with Iranian authorities and comply with specified security protocols.

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The note, issued by Iran’s foreign ministry and reviewed by Reuters, makes a clear distinction between ships considered neutral and those linked to ongoing hostilities. Vessels associated with the United States, Israel, or any parties seen as supporting military actions against Iran will not be granted passage.

Message shared with UN and maritime bodies

The communication was addressed to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and subsequently circulated among members of the International Maritime Organisation, the global body responsible for shipping safety and regulation.

In the document, Iran said it had taken “necessary and proportionate measures” to prevent what it described as aggressors from using the waterway for hostile purposes. It added that ships or assets connected to the US, Israel or their allies involved in the conflict would be denied what is considered “innocent” passage.

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Controlled access amid rising tensions

The development comes at a time of sustained conflict between Iran and the US-Israel axis, which has severely disrupted shipping activity in the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical channel, handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp slowdown in vessel movement through the route, raising concerns about supply disruptions and volatility in energy markets.

Iran’s latest position points to a partial and conditional reopening rather than a full restoration of normal traffic, with access tied closely to its security assessment of each vessel.

Impact on global energy flows

The disruption to Hormuz has already had ripple effects across global markets, with tighter supply conditions and rising price uncertainty. By allowing limited passage, Iran appears to be signalling that while it is willing to keep some trade moving, it will do so on terms that reflect the ongoing conflict.

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(With inputs from Reuters)