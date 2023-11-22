scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Did he take Uber?': Subdued welcome for Australia captain Pat Cummins at Sydney airport leaves internet mystified

Pat Cummins-led Australia upset India by six wickets in Sunday’s World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, only months after beating India to claim their maiden World Test Championship

Subdued welcome for Australia captain Pat Cummins at Sydney airport after World Cup win leaves internet mystified Subdued welcome for Australia captain Pat Cummins at Sydney airport after World Cup win leaves internet mystified

A video of Australian men's cricket captain Pat Cummins went viral on Wednesday where he's seen leaving the Sydney airport in his first visit to his home country after winning World Cup 2023 by beating India on Sunday. 

The video went viral because internet is mystified over apparent lack of celebrations on Cummins return to Australia after winning the coveted trophy. 

"Was World Cup broadcast in Australia," wondered an X user. 

"Winning World Cup is a habit for Australia. So, no special fans," quipped another X user. 

Some X users had a hypothesis that cricket is not a popular sport in the country. 

"Cricket is losing popularity even in Australia. They love the Australian football league and Rugby more than Cricket," said another X user. 

"Pat Cummins arrives at an Australian airport. Just a few sports journalists clicking photos and regular passengers minding their own business. Isse zyada log to hamare yaha JCB ki khudaai dekhne ke liye khade ho jaate hain (more people near my house come over to see digging done by a JCB)," joked an X user.

One netizen said that lack of crowd at airport suggests that Australians are used to winning ICC trophies. 

Pat Cummins has also been praised lately for taking a break from IPL 2023 due to hectic international cricket
season. Cummins’ team upset India by six wickets in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, only months after beating India to claim their maiden World Test Championship.


 

Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
