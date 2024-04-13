'Dono akele reh nahi sakte': Virat Kohli calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's friendship as 'Sita and Gita'

During the Asian Paints event, Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman Virat Kohli discussed the strong bond and camaraderie shared by his Indian teammates Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are widely regarded as best friends, sharing a deep bond both on and off the field. Their close friendship, often referred to as bromance, has garnered attention from fans and media alike. Whether playing for India or spending time off the field, Gill and Ishan are known to support each other through highs and lows, showcasing their strong camaraderie.

During a promotional event, host Gaurav Kapur questioned Virat Kohli about the friendship between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Kohli likened their bond to 'Sita and Gita,' emphasizing their inseparable nature. He further stated that Gill and Ishan are always together and can't stay apart.

"Sita and Gita (Gill and Ishan). Pata nahi inn dono ke beech mein chakkar kya hai. Bohot Aache Dost Hai. Par dono akele reh nahi sakte. Khaane ke liye aur Ghumne yeh dono saath mein hai. But, genuinely bohot aache dost hai. (I don't what's going on between them (Gill and Ishan). They are really good friends and both can't stay away from each other. They are constantly together whether to have meals or simply hanging. But, they are genuinely good friends.)"

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Shubman Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans, while Ishan Kishan is playing for the Mumbai Indians. Gill took over the captaincy of GT after Hardik Pandya left the team to rejoin MI, where he is now playing under the leadership of Hardik.

Recently, Shubman Gill played a match-winning innings of 72 runs off 44 balls, leading the Gujarat Titans to chase down a target of 197 runs. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan showcased his batting prowess by scoring a blistering 69 runs off 44 balls for the Mumbai Indians in their seven-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.