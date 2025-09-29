'Flight land kara di Bumrah ne': Indian pace star mocks Haris Rauf with crashing-plane send-off

Jasprit Bumrah delivered more than just a searing yorker in the Asia Cup 2025 final — he sent a message. After castling Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, the Indian pacer mimicked a crashing plane, a pointed response to Rauf’s provocative “flight” gesture earlier in the tournament.

The moment instantly went viral, drawing sharp fan reactions and even a zinger from Irfan Pathan: “Flight land kara di Bumrah ne.”

The incident unfolded in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings. With just two wickets remaining, Bumrah fired in a trademark yorker that uprooted Rauf’s off-stump. As the Pakistani tailender turned to walk off, Bumrah raised his arms in a downward "crash-landing" gesture — a clear reference to Rauf’s controversial celebration during the Super Four match, which earned the latter a 30% match fee fine from the ICC.

Rauf’s earlier gesture — made during India’s batting collapse in that Super Four clash — had sparked social media outrage and added fuel to the already tense India-Pakistan rivalry. Bumrah’s reply was seen as cold, calculated, and unmistakably personal.

Bumrah celebration against Rauf



Giving it back .😭 pic.twitter.com/TsqJ4J9Gbx — S.Bhai33 (@HPstanno1) September 28, 2025

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan summed up the mood with a cheeky post on X: “Flight land kara di Bumrah ne.” The comment gained rapid traction, echoing the sentiment of Indian fans who saw Bumrah’s act as poetic justice.

India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), bundled Pakistan out for 146 despite a strong 84-run opening stand from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Once the spin trio of Kuldeep, Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), and Axar Patel (2/26) got into the act, Pakistan’s middle order crumbled. Bumrah finished with an incisive 2/25 — and one unforgettable celebration.

The final, already marred by post-match drama involving a trophy standoff and a cheque-flinging incident by Pakistan captain Salman Agha, had one more flashpoint in this fiery exchange between two fast bowlers.

In a tournament marked by political undertones, muted handshakes, and symbolic gestures, Bumrah’s “plane crash” send-off may go down as one of its most defining images — a statement not just of skill, but of intent.