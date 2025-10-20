Formula 1: Red Bull fined €50,000 for grid breach before US Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing have been fined €50,000, with half of the amount suspended, for a grid infringement before the start of the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

According to the race stewards, a Red Bull team member entered the gate well area near McLaren driver Lando Norris’s grid slot after the formation lap had begun, just as marshals were closing the gate. The move was considered a procedural violation under F1 regulations.

Advertisement

While the official statement did not disclose the reason behind the incident, multiple team sources told Reuters that McLaren had placed a small marker on the grid to help Norris position his car correctly. The Red Bull employee reportedly went onto the track to remove it.

Norris started and finished the race in second place, behind pole-sitter and eventual winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The breach did not affect the race outcome but prompted a swift investigation after the chequered flag.

Neither Red Bull nor McLaren issued an official comment following the decision. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies had spoken to the media earlier in the day but declined to discuss the issue, saying details would be shared once the stewards’ decision was made.

Advertisement

The U.S. Grand Prix weekend saw Verstappen extend his championship lead, while Norris continued his impressive run of podium finishes for McLaren.