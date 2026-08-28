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Historic glory! Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to conquer Grand Chess Tour

Historic glory! Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to conquer Grand Chess Tour

The title earned Pragg $200,000 and a guaranteed place in next year’s Tour. His total prize money from the 2026 Grand Chess Tour reached $404,354.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Historic glory! Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to conquer Grand Chess TourR Praggnanandhaa has completed one of the most remarkable campaigns in the history of the Grand Chess Tour

R Praggnanandhaa has completed one of the most remarkable campaigns in the history of the Grand Chess Tour, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious circuit after defeating defending champion Fabiano Caruana 15-13 in the 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals in St Louis.

His title was built across six stops: Super Rapid & Blitz Poland in Warsaw, Super Chess Classic Romania in Bucharest, Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia in Zagreb, Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, the Sinquefield Cup and, finally, the Tour Finals. The official Grand Chess Tour lists the events from May through August, combining classical, rapid and blitz formats.

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A strong start in Europe

Praggnanandhaa’s campaign began in Warsaw in May before moving to Bucharest for the classical Super Chess Classic. In Romania, he survived a difficult opening round against Alireza Firouzja and eventually finished the nine-round event in the middle of a tightly packed field.

The tour then moved to Zagreb, where Pragg finished joint third in the Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia, sharing the position with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

In St Louis, Pragg produced his breakthrough performance, winning the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz with 23.5/36 points. He led from the opening day, lost only two of 27 games and finished 1.5 points clear of Javokhir Sindarov.

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Reflecting on that performance, Pragg said, “I was just trying to stay calm and play. I wanted to win the Rapid and Blitz separately, which I think I managed, so that’s good.” He called it “my best Rapid and Blitz performance ever.”

Sinquefield Cup and finals comeback

At the Sinquefield Cup, Praggnanandhaa tied Wesley So for first place on 5.5/9 before losing the playoff. However, the result was enough to put him atop the regular-season Grand Chess Tour standings with 35.5 points and secure a place in the Finals.

The knockout stage delivered the defining moment. Pragg beat Vincent Keymer 19-9 in the semifinal, then faced Caruana, the defending champion. Caruana dominated the two classical games, taking a 9-3 lead. Praggnanandhaa responded by winning both rapid games to move 11-9 ahead.

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After a draw and a Caruana win in blitz, the match was level at 12-12. Pragg then won the third blitz game with White, taking a 14-12 lead. Needing only a draw in the final game, he secured the title through a threefold repetition.

“I didn’t think I had many chances today,” Praggnanandhaa said after beginning the comeback six points behind. After the victory, he added that “it would have been nice to have it in the Candidates, but it’s still nice to win tournaments like this.”

The victory capped a summer in which his confidence kept growing. The title earned Pragg $200,000 and a guaranteed place in next year’s Tour. His total prize money from the 2026 Grand Chess Tour reached $404,354, underlining a season defined by resilience, adaptability and elite-level consistency.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 1:52 PM IST
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