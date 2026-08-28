Historic glory! Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to conquer Grand Chess Tour

READ THIS: Praggnanandhaa’s ₹47 lakh win: How one draw created a chess champion

A strong start in Europe

Praggnanandhaa’s campaign began in Warsaw in May before moving to Bucharest for the classical Super Chess Classic. In Romania, he survived a difficult opening round against Alireza Firouzja and eventually finished the nine-round event in the middle of a tightly packed field.

The tour then moved to Zagreb, where Pragg finished joint third in the Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia, sharing the position with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

🏆 PRAGGNANANDHAA IS THE 2026 GRAND CHESS TOUR CHAMPION! 🏆♟️

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on winning his first-ever Grand Chess Tour title! 🎉

Pragg defeats Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling final match to cap off an incredible season and claim the GCT crown for the first time… pic.twitter.com/joROgGaOxH — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 27, 2026

In St Louis, Pragg produced his breakthrough performance, winning the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz with 23.5/36 points. He led from the opening day, lost only two of 27 games and finished 1.5 points clear of Javokhir Sindarov.

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Reflecting on that performance, Pragg said, “I was just trying to stay calm and play. I wanted to win the Rapid and Blitz separately, which I think I managed, so that’s good.” He called it “my best Rapid and Blitz performance ever.”

Sinquefield Cup and finals comeback

At the Sinquefield Cup, Praggnanandhaa tied Wesley So for first place on 5.5/9 before losing the playoff. However, the result was enough to put him atop the regular-season Grand Chess Tour standings with 35.5 points and secure a place in the Finals.

The knockout stage delivered the defining moment. Pragg beat Vincent Keymer 19-9 in the semifinal, then faced Caruana, the defending champion. Caruana dominated the two classical games, taking a 9-3 lead. Praggnanandhaa responded by winning both rapid games to move 11-9 ahead.

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After a draw and a Caruana win in blitz, the match was level at 12-12. Pragg then won the third blitz game with White, taking a 14-12 lead. Needing only a draw in the final game, he secured the title through a threefold repetition.

“I didn’t think I had many chances today,” Praggnanandhaa said after beginning the comeback six points behind. After the victory, he added that “it would have been nice to have it in the Candidates, but it’s still nice to win tournaments like this.”

The victory capped a summer in which his confidence kept growing. The title earned Pragg $200,000 and a guaranteed place in next year’s Tour. His total prize money from the 2026 Grand Chess Tour reached $404,354, underlining a season defined by resilience, adaptability and elite-level consistency.