ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India unlikely to visit Pakistan, may ask ICC to hold matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka, say sources

The Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Instead, they will urge the International Cricket Council to consider hosting the matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled for February to March 2025 in Pakistan. India has abstained from playing cricket tournaments in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained bilateral relations.

Addressing India's stance on participation, the BCCI source told ANI, "India will not go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. We will recommend to the ICC that the matches be held in Dubai or Sri Lanka."

Earlier in May, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla had stated that the Indian team would only travel to Pakistan for the tournament if authorized by the central government. Speaking to ANI, Shukla explained, "For the Champions Trophy, we will abide by the decision of the Government of India. Our team travels only with the permission of the Indian government, so we will act according to their decision."

A similar situation arose during last year's Asia Cup, which was originally planned to take place in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 concluded after nearly four weeks of intense action, drama, and numerous twists, with India emerging as the world champions.

Having come close on multiple occasions in recent years, the Indian team finally overcame the hurdles in a thrilling contest against debut finalists South Africa.

While the Proteas showcased moments of brilliance, they eventually yielded under pressure. Virat Kohli concludes his illustrious T20I career with the coveted trophy that had long eluded him.

Rohit Sharma, who triumphed in the inaugural 2007 World Cup in South Africa, adds another memorable chapter to his remarkable career.