ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: When and where to watch, venue, squads, key players, pitch report, weather report, and more

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup: Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, located near the Cubbon Park, Queen's Road and MG Road, will host the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka today. This match is crucial for New Zealand to secure its place in the semi-finals and for Sri Lanka to maintain their standing in the World Cup 2023 points table.

New Zealand is at the fourth spot on the points table as they have won four out of the eight matches played so far. New Zealand has won against teams like England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan so far.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is at the ninth spot on the points table as they have won only two out of the eight matches played so. They have won against England and Netherlands only so far.

The Blackcaps enter this match as they look to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals after they lost against Pakistan by 21 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sri Lankans, on the other hand, enter this match after losing against Bangladesh by 3 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: When, where to watch

The toss will take place at 01:30 pm and the match will begin at 02:00 pm. Cricket lovers can watch the NZ vs SL match from 01:30 pm at Star Sports Network channels. The clash will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hostar app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Match venue

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Established in 1969, the stadium has a capacity to accommodate around 40,000 spectators.

The stadium has so far hosted three matches-- Australia vs Pakistan (October 20), England vs Sri Lanka (October 26), and New Zealand vs Pakistan (November 4). The stadium will also host the upcoming India vs Netherlands match on November 12.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

This is one of the most-batter friendly pitches in India since it has a speedy outfield and shorter boundary, thus, making it easy for batsmen to put runs on board. Spinners, however, will get more assistance as the game progresses. The highest score to be ever recorded at this venue was 401 runs scored by New Zealand against Pakistan on November 4 whereas the lowest score of 156 runs was made by England against Sri Lanka on October 26.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Bengaluru weather forecast

There is a high chance of rain and thunderstorms playing spoilsport in today's match. During the daytime, there is a 90 per cent probability of precipitation and 54 per cent probability of thunderstorms in Bengaluru.

A cloud cover of 86 per cent accompanied with winds speeding upto 30kmph is also likely to be reported in Bengaluru. Temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru, as per accuweather.com.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Winning probability

The Blackcaps have a 77 per cent probability of winning this match whereas the Sri Lankans have a 23 per cent probability to make it in this clash, according to Google's win probability meter.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Key players to watch

From the New Zealand side, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are the key players to watch when it comes to batting. Rachin Ravindra has had a dream run in this World Cup as he scored 523 runs in eight matches whereas Daryl Mitchell has scored 375 runs in eight matches so far.

Devon Conway, on the other hand, has managed to score 314 runs in eight matches. When it comes to bowling, players like Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are among those to look out for. Mitchell Santner has taken 14 wickets so far in eight matches whereas Matt Henry has taken 11 wickets in seven matches so far.

Sri Lanka also has a strong batting lineup comprising the likes of captain Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Pathum Nissanka. While Sadeera Samarawickrama has scored 372 runs in eight matches, Mendis and Nissanka have scored 288 and 330 runs respectively in the eight matches played so far.

The Lions have Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha to depend on in the bowling department. Madushanka is the highest wicket taker of the World Cup at present as he has taken 21 wickets in eight matches played so far. He took 5 wickets against India and 3 wickets against Bangladesh. Kasun Rajitha, on the other hand, has taken eight wickets in six matches so far.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Probable playing 11

New Zealand probable playing 11

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Mark Chapman

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southie

Trent Boult

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Angelo Mathews

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kusal Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dilshan Madushanka

Dushmantha Chameera

Kasun Rajitha

Maheesh Theekshana

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 squads

