World Cup 2023: Who will India face in semi-final? Qualification scenarios for New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan

While Glenn Maxwell's heroic 201 against Afghanistan ensured Australia's spot in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash with South Africa, there is no clarity as yet on India's opponent in the other semi-final. This lack of clarity has made the end stage of league matches even more exciting with every match having the potential to throw a new team to the forefront.

India will face either New Zealand or Pakistan or Afghanistan in the first semi-final scheduled for November 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Here's what each of these teams need to do to qualify for the coveted semi-final spot:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand has to beat Sri Lanka in the match scheduled for November 9 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Also, in the worst case scenario, they will have to fervently hope that Jos Buttler-led England loses to Babar Azam-led Pakistan at a margin of less than 130 runs.

Pakistan: Meanwhile, Pakistan will have to beat England by at least 130 runs on November 11 and also hope that Sri Lanka would beat New Zealand or the match becomes a washout as heavy rain is predicted in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan would have had an easier path to semi-final if not for Maxwell's stunning 201 on Tuesday. Now, they have to beat Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on November 10 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Not just that, they have to hope that Sri Lanka beat New Zealand and England defeat Pakistan for them to create history by entering World Cup semi-final for the first time ever.

While the scenario for Afghanistan is more straightforward, net run rate comes into play for Pakistan and New Zealand. With the latter's net run rate more superior than Pakistan, Babar Azam's team have their task cut out when they play England if New Zealand beats Sri Lanka. Pakistan will need to beat England by approximately 130 runs and also the margin by which New Zealand had beat Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma-led India's league matches against all the three teams have been one-sided.

The final will be played on November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

