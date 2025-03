ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to play against Ireland on June 5; Check Full schedule, teams, live streaming details

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, is scheduled to start from June 1 and will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to 29 June 2024.

Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will play their first 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup group game on June 5 against Ireland in New York. After their first match, the team will engage in a high-voltage against Pakistan on June 9 in New York.

The tournament kicks off with hosts USA playing against fellow debutants Canada. The final is scheduled for June 29. After two months of exciting IPL 2024 action, cricket fever continues with the T20 World Cup. Team India will be aiming for their second T20 title.

Warm-up matches are already underway before the main tournament. India will play their only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.

The entire T20 World Cup, including India's warm-up game against Bangladesh, will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Full 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

June 2, 2024:

Match 1- USA v Canada, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 2- West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 3, 2024:

Match 3- Namibia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 4- Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 4, 2024:

Match 5- Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 6- England v Scotland, Barbados (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 7- Netherlands v Nepal (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 5, 2024:

Match 8- INDIA v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 6, 2024:

Match 9- Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 10- Australia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 11- USA v Pakistan, Texas (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 7, 2024:

Match 12- Namibia v Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM IST, 3:00 PM local)

Match 13- Canada v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 8, 2024:

Match 14- Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 15- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 16- Netherlands v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 17- Australia v England, Barbados (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 9, 2024:

Match 18- West Indies v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 19- INDIA v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 20- Oman v Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 10, 2024:

Match 21- Bangladesh v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 11, 2024:

Match 22- Canada v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 12, 2024:

Match 23- Nepal v Sri Lanka, Florida (5 AM, 7:30 PM local)

Match 24- Australia v Namibia, Antigua (6 AM, 8:30 PM local)

Match 25- USA v INDIA, New York (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 13, 2024:

Match 26- West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 27- Bangladesh v Netherlands, St. Vincent (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 14, 2024:

Match 28- England v Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM IST, 3 PM local)

Match 29- Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 30- USA v Ireland, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 15, 2024:

Match 31- Nepal v South Africa, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 32- New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 33- Canada v INDIA, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 34- England v Namibia, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 16, 2024:

Match 35- Australia v Scotland, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 36- Ireland v Pakistan, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 17, 2024:

Match 37- Bangladesh v Nepal, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 38- Netherlands v Sri Lanka, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 39- New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 18, 2024:

West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

June 19-24, 2024: Super Eight

The Super Eight stage will see with top two teams from the four groups playing. The teams will be divided in two groups of four sides each.

June 26 and 27, 2024: Semi-finals

In the Semi-final stage, the top two teams from each Super Eight group will compete against each other.

June 29, 2024: Final

The Final will feature the winners of the semi-finals competing for the ultimate prize.