ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Shahidi, Omarzai script history with record partnership against India

India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistani batsmen Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai have been hailed on Wednesday for a tremendous partnership of 121 runs against India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in New Delhi. This duo took the Afghan team from 63/3 to 184/4.

After winning the toss, as expected on the belter of a pitch, the winning team’s captain, Hashmatullah Zazai, opted to bat first. Skipper Shahidi scored 80 runs, while Omarzai contributed 62 runs before he was clean-bowled by Hardik Pandya to end the second-highest partnership in a World Cup match for the Afghanistan team.

Amid this proud moment for Afghanistan cricket, a lot of reactions came on social media praising the Afghan duo. A post on X platform (formerly Twitter) said, “Spectacular batting by Shahidi and Omarzai. well played Afghanistan. It's a good total imo. Would be a close game. All the best India let's chase this. #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #INDvsAFG #ICCWorldCup23 #CricketTwitter.”

Spectacular batting by Shahidi and Omarzai 🔥🔥 well played Afghanistan. It's a good total imo. Would be a close game. All the best India let's chase this 🤩🔥#ICCCricketWorldCup23 #INDvsAFG #ICCWorldCup23 #CricketTwitter — Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) October 11, 2023

“The partnership between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai is the first century partnership for Afghanistan against India in ODIs. Also this is the second century partnership for Afghanistan in World Cup matches. #INDvAFG #icccricketworldcup2023,” added another internet user.

The partnership between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai is the first century partnership for Afghanistan against India in ODIs.



Also this is the second century partnership for Afghanistan in World Cup matches. #INDvAFG #icccricketworldcup2023 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2023

“Highest partnerships for Afghanistan in World Cups: 133 - Ikram Alikhil, Rahmat Shah vs WI, Leeds, 2019; 121 - Azmatullah Omarzai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, vs IND, Delhi, 2023; 94 - Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi vs ENG, Manchester, 2019; 88 - Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari vs SL, Dunedin, 2015; 86 - Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari vs NZ, Napier, 2015. #INDvsAFG #ICCWorldCup #WorldCupOnStar,” wrote a third user on X.

Afghanistan's highest World Cup partnerships:



- 133 runs: Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah against WI in 2019.

- 121 runs: Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi against IND in 2023.

- 94 runs: Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi against ENG in 2019.

- 88 runs: Asghar… — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) October 11, 2023

Another comment reads, “Afghanistan posts a competitive 272/8 against India in Match 8 after choosing to bat first. Hashmatullah Shahidi's solid 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive 62 anchored their innings. Jasprit Bumrah's 4/39 and Hardik Pandya's 2/43 stood out for India. #INDvAFG #CWC23.”

Afghanistan posts a competitive 272/8 against India in Match 8 after choosing to bat first. Hashmatullah Shahidi's solid 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive 62 anchored their innings. Jasprit Bumrah's 4/39 and Hardik Pandya's 2/43 stood out for India. #INDvAFG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/GUeIO0ZN7h — Muhammad Areeb Uddin Sheikh. #AreebCricketWorld (@areeb_7official) October 11, 2023

Here are some of the best posts about the duo:

We had a great chance to make 300plus runs after omarzai and shaidi partnership but losing najeeb and nabi wickets in wrong times hurt afghanistan. Lets see how our bowlers gona bowl. Great batting by shahidi and omarzai. pic.twitter.com/vXmkjefIaF — Hamid Sherzad (@HamidSherzad123) October 11, 2023

A valiant effort from Afghanistan who finish at 272/8 after excellent half-centuries from captain Hashamtullah Shahidi and Azmtullah Omarzai. 🇦🇫



It’s their second-highest total at a World Cup and leaves India with some work to do.



Game on.



(📸: @espncricinfo) pic.twitter.com/eiJYVk1IPC — Khelraja (@khelrajaLive) October 11, 2023

The innings fizzled in the last ten but Afghanistan finish with 272, their second-highest total in ODI World Cups. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai were the key contributors, they made 80 and 62 respectively and put on a 121-run stand off 128 balls, which rose through… pic.twitter.com/OTFsOX0z8K October 11, 2023

Along with the Afghanistan duo showing a phenomenal performance, which was ended by Indian team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack and clinched four wickets. Meanwhile, Afghanistan finished their batting, giving India a target of 273 runs to chase. At the end of 10 overs, India were cruising at 94 for no loss of wickets with Rohit Sharma looking in imperious touch at 76 off 43 balls.

