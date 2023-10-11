ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Shahidi, Omarzai script history with record partnership against India

India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistani batsmen Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai have been hailed on Wednesday for a tremendous partnership of 121 runs against India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in New Delhi. This duo took the Afghan team from 63/3 to 184/4.
After winning the toss, as expected on the belter of a pitch, the winning team’s captain, Hashmatullah Zazai, opted to bat first. Skipper Shahidi scored 80 runs, while Omarzai contributed 62 runs before he was clean-bowled by Hardik Pandya to end the second-highest partnership in a World Cup match for the Afghanistan team.
Amid this proud moment for Afghanistan cricket, a lot of reactions came on social media praising the Afghan duo. A post on X platform (formerly Twitter) said, “Spectacular batting by Shahidi and Omarzai. well played Afghanistan. It's a good total imo. Would be a close game. All the best India let's chase this. #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #INDvsAFG #ICCWorldCup23 #CricketTwitter.”
“The partnership between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai is the first century partnership for Afghanistan against India in ODIs. Also this is the second century partnership for Afghanistan in World Cup matches. #INDvAFG #icccricketworldcup2023,” added another internet user.
“Highest partnerships for Afghanistan in World Cups: 133 - Ikram Alikhil, Rahmat Shah vs WI, Leeds, 2019; 121 - Azmatullah Omarzai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, vs IND, Delhi, 2023; 94 - Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi vs ENG, Manchester, 2019; 88 - Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari vs SL, Dunedin, 2015; 86 - Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari vs NZ, Napier, 2015. #INDvsAFG #ICCWorldCup #WorldCupOnStar,” wrote a third user on X.
Another comment reads, “Afghanistan posts a competitive 272/8 against India in Match 8 after choosing to bat first. Hashmatullah Shahidi's solid 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive 62 anchored their innings. Jasprit Bumrah's 4/39 and Hardik Pandya's 2/43 stood out for India. #INDvAFG #CWC23.”
Here are some of the best posts about the duo:
Along with the Afghanistan duo showing a phenomenal performance, which was ended by Indian team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack and clinched four wickets. Meanwhile, Afghanistan finished their batting, giving India a target of 273 runs to chase. At the end of 10 overs, India were cruising at 94 for no loss of wickets with Rohit Sharma looking in imperious touch at 76 off 43 balls.
