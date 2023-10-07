ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: When and where to watch; check details here

The world is eagerly waiting to witness the faceoff between India and Australia at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai. The MA Chidambaram stadium will be hosting the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match and it is expected to be a nail-biting match.

The 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup is a major chance for the Rohit Sharma-led team to win the title after 2011. India, which first became a champion in 1983, last won the title in 2011 but wasn’t able to repeat the feat in the next two editions - 2015 and 2019 - and got knocked out in the semifinals on both occasions.

Australia, which has won the title five times, won their World Cup tournament in India in 1987, which took place at Eden Gardens in then Calcutta.

The ODI World Cup matches in India are live broadcasted by the Star Sports Network, and Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the matches on its app and website. The India vs Australia match will begin at 2 pm tomorrow.

India likely playing 11

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia likely playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India is expected to be drop star batter Shubman Gill from the playing XI due to his illness. On Friday morning, it was reported that the star opener was down due to fever.

On Friday, head coach Rahul Dravid provided an update on Gill's health. While Dravid didn't confirm whether the young opener would be available for the Australia game, he didn't out-rightly deny Gill's potential involvement either. “He’s certainly feeling better today," Dravid said during a press conference.

"The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today.”

When pressed further, Dravid stated that Gill will continued to be monitored. “Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet.

"We’ll keep monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow,” Dravid said.

The World Cup tournament began in full swing on Thursday (October 5), with New Zealand winning over England by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad; the same venue will host the final of the tournament as well.

There will be 45 league matches and three elimination matches in the 13th Men's ODI World Cup. Ten teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, will compete against each other to take the title home.

