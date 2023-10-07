India wins 100th medal at Asian Games; PM Modi calls it 'momentous achievement'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's performance at the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou after the Indian team's 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final. This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph in the Asian Games. On the other hand, archers Jyothi Vennam and Praveen Ojas won gold in their respective individual compound events. India's Abhishek Verma bagged silver, Aditi Gopichand got bronze in archery.

A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The 19th edition of the continental multisport event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

Starting the day at 95, India got their assured five medals - four in archery and one in kabaddi - to officially reach their century. With this, India has secured a historic tally of 100 medals, including 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

Congratulating the athletes, PM Modi said their performance at the games was awe-inspiring.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he said in a tweet.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, also congratulated the team. In a post on X, Thakur said: "With sheer grit, outstanding talent, skills, exceptional teamwork, and unwavering tenacity, they have upheld the glory of the sport at the international level and brought immense pride to the nation."

This is also only the second time India have won more than 100 medals in any of the three major Games - The Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. They had won 101 medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, a 570-strong Indian squad won 70 medals - 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

China lead the overall Asian Games 2023 medals tally with 187 gold, ahead of Japan (47) and the Republic of Korea (36).

