ICC World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand: Here's how India fared in previous semi-finals

India and New Zealand will face each other in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today, November 15. The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand were the final team to qualify for the knockout stage, with a win over Sri Lanka and Pakistan's subsequent loss to England earning the Kiwis fourth spot.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final, here's a look at how India has performed in the ODI World Cup semi-finals played so far:

The Indian team has played in seven World Cup semi-finals so far and won three of them.

1983: India had faced England in the 1983 ODI World Cup semi-final and had emerged victorious by six wickets to earn itself a spot in the final.

1987: In the 1987 World Cup semi-final, India faced England again. This time, England registered a win by 35 runs.

1996: India and Sri Lanka had faced each other in the 1996 World Cup semi-final. Sri Lanka was awarded the match because of raucous and unruly crowd in the stadium at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

2003: India defeated Kenya by 91 runs.

2011: In the 2011 World Cup semi-final, India met its arch rival Pakistan and defeated the team by 29 runs.

2015: India lost against Australia by 95 runs in the second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2015.

2019: India faced New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and in that match, the Kiwis managed to get better of India by 18 runs.

India vs NZ match today: When and where to watch

Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

Cricket enthusiasts and Team India fans can watch the match on all Star Sports Network channels. The match will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

The toss will take place at 1:30 pm and the match will begin at 2 pm.

